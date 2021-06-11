Bucs LB Devin White confident in another Super Bowl run

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White can talk the talk, but also walks the walk. The third-year pro is ready to build on his nine-sack sophomore season, with a return trip to the Super Bowl.

“(The Super Bowl) got me more notoriety, because when you are in the playoffs there aren’t too many games on,” White said. “Everybody wants to watch.”

In three playoff games last year, the LSU product racked up 38 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

“Hopefully with the spotlight on, there are only two things that can happen, like B.A. (head coach Bruce Arians) says: you’re going to either expose somebody or you’re going to get exposed,” White said. “I think I was exposing people and I was exposing myself to the world, just let them know what type of player that I am.”

As the Bucs’ three-day mandatory minicamp wrapped up Thursday, Arians made it clear during the week that this is a new team, and last year’s starters will have to earn their roles in 2021.

“On what Bruce said, he’s definitely right about that,” White said. “Last year, that’s in the past. We don’t even talk about it anymore. It’s been a minute. What, five months?”

The team will have one final look back at the past when they finally get their Super Bowl championship rings next month.

“I am ready to see it. I know it’s going to be crazy. Right after the game, I told Ms. Darcie (Glazer Kassewitz) that she needs to bling them out,” White said. “I knew she was going to be the person that comes up with the design. She’s the woman. They know what they’re doing when dealing with jewelry. I need to find a nice suit to complement the ring.”

The Bucs will get their rings in a private ceremony on July 22.