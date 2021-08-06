Ed Sheeran to play free concert in Tampa before Bucs first game

We already knew the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first game of the year against the Dallas Cowboys was going to be big, but it just got even better for the fans in Tampa.

Grammy award-winning musician Ed Sheeran will be performing at the 2021 Kickoff Experience presented by EA Sports Madden NFL 22 ahead of the league's season opener on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The festivities will start at noon ET at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park and feature football-themed interactive games, photo opportunities and other activities throughout the day.

Parts of Sheeran's performance, which is set for 7 p.m. ET, will air during pregame coverage of the game, while a full stream will be available on the NFL's Facebook page, NFL.com and the NFL app.

Fans in attendance are encouraged to stick around after the show to watch the game live on screens throughout the park at the 2021 NFL Kickoff Watch Party.

Access to Kickoff Experience and the Watch Party is free and open to the public. The NFL OnePass app is required for admission and will be available in the coming weeks, the NFL says.