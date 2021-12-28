Bucs coach Bruce Arians tests positive for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has tested positive for COVID-`19 and is isolating at his home, according to the team.

Head Coach Bruce Arians is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19, with Assistant Head Coach Harold Goodwin taking over head coaching duties. — xz - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 28, 2021

Arians, according to the team's website, tested positive Tuesday morning. As he isolates, assistant head coach Harold Goodwin will take over head coaching duties.