Bucs coach Bruce Arians tests positive for COVID-19

Harold Goodwin taking over head coaching duties
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm-ups before a preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Posted at 4:57 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 16:57:04-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has tested positive for COVID-`19 and is isolating at his home, according to the team.

Arians, according to the team's website, tested positive Tuesday morning. As he isolates, assistant head coach Harold Goodwin will take over head coaching duties.

"I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning but have only experienced mild symptoms to this point. Harold Goodwin will take over my duties during my absence. I have complete confidence in him and the rest of our coaching staff to prepare the team for this week's game against the Jets. I look forward to rejoining the team and being back in the facility as soon as I can test back in." — Bruce Arians

