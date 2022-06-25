Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled for NFL disciplinary hearing Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing with the NFL and the NFL Player's Association is slated to start Tuesday, a league source confirmed with Scripps station WEWS.

Sue L. Robinson was selected by the two organizations to represent jointly and after investigating Watson about the allegations, will begin presenting the information on June 28.

Robinson will then listen to both sides as the NFL is likely to suggest a "lengthy" suspension for Watson; meanwhile, the NFLPA is to defend the quarterback who recently settled 20 of 24 lawsuits against him.

After settling those lawsuits, the NFL clarified that Watson settling the cases would have "no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process."

However, according to an ESPN report, the NFL is likely to base the suspension time frame on a fraction of those women's lawsuits.

There is no timeline for a decision to be made, but with the hearings beginning, the process is nearing finality.

Robinson has no record of ruling on cases associated with the NFL and is a former member of Delaware's district court as the first woman to sit on the bench. She also served on the Judicial Conference of the United States.

This article was written by Claire Geary for WEWS.

