Brian Meyer returns to manage Mussels in '22 season

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday that Brian Meyer will return to manage the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels for the 2022 season.

In his first year at the helm in 2021, Meyer guided Fort Myers to a 60-54 record while overseeing the promotion of 17 prospects to the High-A level.

“I’m really excited, along with my family, to be back with the Mussels,” Meyer said. “I am looking forward to being back at Hammond Stadium to continue to develop the younger players in our organization and to bring an exciting style of baseball to the Southwest Florida community.”

The Cleveland native joined the Twins as minor league hitting coach in 2020 after 13 years in the college ranks.

Meyer will head a staff of coaches who have played at every level of baseball – from junior college, to independent pro ball and all the way up to Major League baseball.

Brian and his wife Ashley live in Cape Coral with their son, Walker.