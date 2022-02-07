69-year-old Pickelball 2-time World Champion looks to reclaim title

NORTH FORT MYERS, Florida — 2 world championships, 2 national titles, and 26 state gold medals.

These are just some of the accomplishments retired Marine Mike Welter's has made in his Pickleball career.

"Eventually it was tennis when I retired," said Welter. "And then Pickleball worked its way down to this area. So my tennis partner and I took a Pickleball clinic. Bought Pickleball paddles that night and the rest is history."

But Mike didn't keep his new found love to himself.

"I thought my nephew to play and he became the number one player in the world," said Welter. "So it kind of runs in the family. Now I'm working with a three year old, my grandson and he's playing."

"Pickleball court is the same size as a bad mitten court," said Welter. "But 7 feet from the net is the no volley zone, our we call it the kitchen. You've got to stay out of the kitchen because you can not hit the ball in the air. It has to bounce in the kitchen before you can go in there an hit it."

But back in 2018, Mike suffered a stroke, which he thought would end his career on the court.

But he said, he would never of let that happen.

"I didn't let that keep me down," said Welter. "I fought real hard for the last three years to get back into the game. And I'm just excited to go and compete and see my old friends again. "

And as the senior games make their way to fort Lauderdale on may 10th, Mike is hoping to use some of his family and friends support, to bring home another title.