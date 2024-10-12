"Significant progress" made in restoring power to Lee County residents

LEE COUNTY, Fla (WFTX) — The Lee County Electric Cooperative said it has made "major restoration progress" in Florida's hardest-hit areas after Hurricane Milton.

The company said thousands of homes in Northwest Cape Coral, Sanibel, Captiva and Pine Island are back on the grid as of Saturday evening.

LCEC said it had 1,800 line workers from electric cooperatives, contractors, vendors, supplies and hundreds of support personnel working to restore power.

"Our dedicated teams continue working around the clock to ensure full restoration as quickly and safely as possible," LCEC said in statement.

You can follow along with the latest updates from LCEC at lcec.net