ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. — A man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after a shark bit him.

The West Manatee Fire District said a report of the incident came in around 3:40 p.m.

The man, 22, was taken to a hospital from Anna Maria Island near Bean Point.

There is no other information on his condition at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.