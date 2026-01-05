Senator Rick Scott says he was 'ecstatic' over U.S. arrest of Nicolás Maduro

DORAL, Fla. — U.S. Sen. Rick Scott was joined by Sen. Ashley Moody and House Rep. Carlos Gimenez on Monday to discuss the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Speaking at Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine in Doral, Scott said he was "ecstatic" when he got a call from Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday morning, and that this moment was a long time coming: "Let's remember what Maduro is. He's a drug trafficker. He's a narco-terrorist, right?"

He also emphasized the opportunities that he says will come as a result of Maduro's arrest.

"Think about why it's going to be good for America." Scott said. "We're going to have a new trading partner. People we know, our friends and our family, are going to be able to live their dream in Venezuela. We're going to have lower oil and gas prices. We're going to have a great trading partner."

Scott spoke of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who recently won the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts.

"She's been a fighter forever. If it hadn't been for what she was willing to do, and others, we also wouldn't be here," he said.

World News 'We are going to run the country,' Trump declares after capturing Maduro Justin Boggs

During a news conference at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would "run the country" until what he described as a "proper and judicious transition" takes place. He downplayed Machado's ability to run Venezuela, saying she "doesn't have the support within or the respect within the country."

Sen. Scott and Rep. Gimenez told WPTV they disagree with President Trump, but acknowledged the current leadership structure may be the best path forward for a peaceful transition to a democracy.

Rep. Gimenez said he was "heartened" by something else Trump said at the weekend news conference: That he's "turned his eye a little bit over to Cuba" next.

WPTV spoke with Venezuelan residents in Palm Beach County, who had mixed reactions to news of the arrest.

"We're very happy because this is the first step, like getting closer to freedom. We were waiting for this for such a long time," said Ana Perez-Prince, a West Palm Beach resident.

Maduro made his first court appearance Monday in New York City, facing charges of narco-terrorism, cocaine importation and machine gun possession. He has pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking charges.