OpenAI's new Atlas web browser makes ChatGPT a central feature of using the web

The chatbot can answer related questions, learn from a user's browsing behavior and even populate a shopping cart.
Michael Dwyer/AP
The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from ChatGPT.
OpenAI on Tuesday launched ChatGPT Atlas, a web browser built around its ChatGPT generative chatbot.

A promotional video accompanying the launch shows how the user may ask related questions and receive more information from ChatGPT while reserving a vacation rental or booking airfare. Other tasks that may be assigned to the tool include revising text for conciseness and even performing some shopping tasks.

OpenAI says Atlas can provide many of these assistant tasks without leaving the browser's active tab.

ChatGPT can also be set to learn from a user's behavior as they browse to provide more helpful information. These notes can be reviewed and removed by the user, like a normal browsing history.

"Browser memories in Atlas are completely optional, and you’re always in control: you can view or archive them at any time in settings, and deleting browsing history deletes any associated browser memories," OpenAI writes.

Specific sites can also be set to enable or disable the use of browser memories.

The new browser is available on iOS for users on ChatGPT's Free, Plus, Pro, and Go service tiers. Versions for Windows and for mobile devices are said to be coming soon.

Atlas will accept imported bookmarks and settings from other browsers such as Safari or Chrome.

