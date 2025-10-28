'Aggressive' monkeys escape from overturned truck on Mississippi highway

Monkeys being transported on a Mississippi highway escaped captivity Tuesday after the truck carrying them overturned, according to law enforcement.

All but one of the escaped monkeys were killed, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department said in a post on Facebook, warning that the monkeys were “aggressive." It is not clear how many monkeys were originally in the truck or how many were killed.

The truck was carrying Rehsus monkeys, which typically weigh around 16 pounds and are among the most medically studied animals on the planet. They were being housed at the Tulane University National Biomedical Research Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, which routinely provides primates to scientific research organizations, according to the university.

It is not clear who was transporting the monkeys or where they were going.

Video shows monkeys crawling through the tall grass on the side of Interstate 59 just north of Heidelberg, Mississippi, with wooden crates labeled “live animals” crumpled and strewn about.



The sheriff's department initially said the monkeys were carrying diseases including herpes, but Tulane University said in a statement that the monkeys “are not infectious." Law enforcement officials did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

Tulane University said it is working with local law enforcement. Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries is also on site.

The crash happened approximately 100 miles from the state capital of Jackson. It is not clear what caused the truck to overturn.