Sanibel School will reopen on Dec. 2 with some rooms combined

SANIBEL, Fla. — More than a month later, the Sanibel School is reopening to students and staff on Monday, Dec. 2.

According to a letter sent to families, the school based its air quality test for buildings 1, 7, 10, 11 and 12.

"We appreciate your patience during this period and thank you for understanding our responsibility to ensure the health, welfare, and safety of every student and staff member during the remediation process," the district said in the letter.

Parents have expressed frustration to Fox 4 about the time its taken to reopen. It's been closed for more than a month due to damage from Hurricane Milton.

"I come here and I look and I say, 'Hey, it's not that bad. Businesses are back up and running,'" one parent previously told Fox 4, frustrated by the pace of the repairs.

Though the school is reopening, all the doors will not be open. The district says it will combine rooms and share spaces to fit everyone into the upper half of the campus.

Repairs on the lower half will continue, the district said. A fence will go up around the area for the time being.