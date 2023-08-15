Rudy Giuliani now facing RICO charges in Georgia

Before 9/11 made him famous as "America's Mayor," Rudy Giuliani rose to prominence as a mob busting prosecutor who used RICO statutes to take down the mafia. Now he's facing RICO charges himself.

The indictment highlights now-famous moments following the election of 2020. Giuliani, a week after the election, claimed widespread fraud in a press event at the Republican National Committee.

The indictment cites his comments as "overt acts in furtherance of the conspiracy."

Giuliani is also charged with trying to get the Arizona House speaker to appoint a slate of alternate electors. Speaker Rusty Bowers refused, saying, as he testified to the Congressional Jan. 6 Committee, "You are asking me to do something that is against my oath, and I will not break my oath."

The indictment goes on to list a series of alleged efforts by Giuliani to strong-arm state officials into appointing the so-called "fake electors" in Pennsylvania and of lying to the Georgia legislature about the security of the election systems.

Among the litany of charges is a felony charge for false statements and writings related to election workers who Giuliani said were stealing votes, passing out USB ports "as if they're vials of heroin."

Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss testified before the Jan. 6 Committee that Giuliani's accusations ruined their lives.

"I've lost my name. I've lost my reputation. I've lost my sense of security," Freeman said.

On a livestream before the indictments came down, Giuliani denied all charges, but admitted that the whole process has left him deeply upset.

"As you see, I'm very nervous and sweating and upset, whether I'm going to be indicted. It does trouble me greatly because I value my reputation beyond anything. I find that what they've done here is reprehensible," Giuliani said.

