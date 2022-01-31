Rihanna Is Expecting Her First Baby With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, just announced they are expecting their first child together by sharing some amazing photos.

The photos were shot by celebrity photographer Miles Diggs and used as part of a fashion spread for Vogue magazine highlighting the superstar’s maternity style. But before the spread went live online, Diggs gave the world a sneak peek of Rihanna’s baby bump.

“SHE IS!” Diggs posted on his official Instagram account along with a photo of Rihanna wearing a bright pink Chanel puffer coat draped over her baby bump with A$AP Rock’s hand resting gently on her wrist.

The photos quickly went viral across social media. “A beautiful bundle of joy,” BET tweeted.

Diggs shot the photos over the weekend beneath Manhattan’s Williamsburg Bridge, according to Vogue, and also featured A$AP Rocky embracing the mom-to-be and kissing her sweetly on the forehead, which the magazine tweeted:

Rihanna, 33, is an entrepreneur and nine-time Grammy Award-winner known for hits such as “Diamonds” and “SOS.” She and A$AP Rocky, 32, have been together for a number of years. They first worked together when he opened for Rihanna during her 2013 Diamonds World Tour, but they’ve kept the details of their romance quiet.

In a June 2021 article, A$AP Rocky talked to GQ about his relationship with Rihanna, calling her “the one.”

“The love of my life,” he told GQ. “My lady.”

A$AP Rocky even touched upon the subject of becoming a dad when asked about the possibility.

“If that’s my destiny, absolutely,” he said. “…I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Apparently for Rihanna, the time was right to have a baby. Back in March 2020, she told British Vogue she hoped to have three or four kids within the next 10 years, regardless of her relationship status.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” she said in the British Vogue interview. “But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Now, with A$AP Rocky, the superstar seems to have the best of both! There is no word on a due date yet from either parent-to-be, but we wish them the best!

