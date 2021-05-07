Work were you shop – Edison Mall hosts Spring Time Job Fair

FORT MYERS, Fla. — As spring turns to summer, Edison Mall stores are looking to hire additional part-time and full-time associates to join their respective teams during the Edison Mall Job Fair being held on Saturday, May 22, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Many of your favorite retailers will be in attendance including, but not limited to, Aeropostale, JCPenney, and Carters. Guests can expect on-site interviews, store information and to fill out applications with participating retailers.

“We’re really excited to bring this job fair to Edison Mall,” said General Manager, Brad Lunn. “Not just for our retailers, but also the community. We think it’s a great way to give our retailers exposure where they need it and job-seekers a chance to see what is available in their neighborhood.”

Edison Mall remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. In the continued need to address COVID-19, the town center has proactively implemented additions to the Code of Conduct, effective immediately and until further notice.

These additions include the following guidelines:

Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people.

Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended.

Do not gather in groups.

Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.

Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.

The Code of Conduct is posted at the town center and available online.

For additional information on Edison Mall’s please visit shopedisonmall.com.