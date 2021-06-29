Watch

WIC to offer more dietary benefits

WFTX - Jane Monreal
Posted at 8:01 AM, Jun 29, 2021
COLLIER CO. — Starting now, women and children across Florida are getting more money, to promote healthy eating habits.

Women, infant and child (WIC) agencies in the sunshine state are bumping the vegetable and fruit voucher to $35 a month per participant. Previously, vouchers were $9 a month for children and $11 a month for women. The Cash Value Benefit voucher change is happening because of the American Rescue Plan, and will sit at this higher rate until Sept. 30th, and benefits women and children ages 1-4.

To apply for this benefit, just head to collierwic.org.

