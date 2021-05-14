Waste Management hosting hiring event on Friday, May 21 for drivers and technicians in Charlotte, Manatee and Sarasota counties

WFTX — Waste Management (WM) is hosting its annual Career Day, a hiring event that seeks to fill driver and technician positions, Friday, May 21, for Charlotte, Manatee and Sarasota Counties.

As an essential service and with the rebound of the Florida economy from the pandemic, WM is seeking professional drivers and technicians with interviews held on the spot for qualified individuals.

WHAT: Waste Management's annual Career Day is the prime opportunity for qualified candidates to register for an in-person interview with hiring managers and potentially walk out with a same-day offer to start their career with the WM family.

Charlotte County

WHEN: Friday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Waste Management of Charlotte County

25515 Old Landfill Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33890

Sarasota and Manatee County

WHEN: Friday, May 21, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Waste Management of Sarasota County

5221 State Road 7, Venice, FL 32493

HOW: Certified drivers and technicians can easily pre-register for WM Career Day at https://careers.wm.com/wmevents.

Once on the website, candidates can search for job opportunities in their area and submit an online application in advance. To pre-register, candidates can apply to any of the featured jobs. For those that can’t pre-register online, walk-in candidates will be interviewed depending on qualifications and manager availability. Candidates could be hired on the spot. Appropriate COVID-19 protocols will be followed.