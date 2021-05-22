Waste Management Facility in Port Charlotte hosts successful hiring event

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — For Cody Story, a job with Waste Management in Port Charlotte for more than just a paycheck.

“Today I was actually offered a contingent job offer and honestly, I’m mostly excited for the benefits package and the continued education. Not only for me but for my fiancé who’s been wanting to go back to school to get her nurse practitioner's license,” said Cody Story, a candidate at the Waste Management Hiring Event in Port Charlotte.

It's a career change Story says he’s excited about, but a job many shy away from.

“All and all having a job is most important but it’s something that needs to be done regardless and it may not be the most glamorous,” said Story.

20 people showed up for today's job fair at the Waste Management facility in Port Charlotte and 3 walked away as new hires. District manager Todd Peres says it's been tough to find qualified employees.

“It’s certainly been long-awaited, so we’ve been searching for qualified candidates for months and it’s great to see people coming out applying and trying to learn more about the company. It seems like people are very eager to sign on, and overall we’re very happy to see folks come out for the event,” said Todd Peres, District Manager for the Waste Management facility in Port Charlotte.

Peres says he needs people who are not only capable to do the job but take pride in what they do.

“People who are self-motivated, like to be a part of a team, and like to be a part of an organization where they can learn, and grow and succeed,” said Peres.

