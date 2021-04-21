Town of Fort Myers Beach approves Fireworks display on 4th of July

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Fort Myers Beach town council approved moving forward with a Fireworks display on the 4th of July.

The council felt it was time and was confident we would be in a good place regarding Covid 19 by then because of vaccinations.

The hope is people would continue to socially distance themselves and wear a mask.

The vote was unanimous to have the fireworks.

There will be no parade.

All associated costs of the fireworks are already allocated in this year's budget and needed funds are available for this event.

Last year’s fireworks were canceled due to the pandemic.