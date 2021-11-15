McDonald's seeks outstanding Florida teachers

McDonald's wants to award $100,000 in grant money to outstanding educators and organizations that further the inspiration of students.

According to the company's Golden Grants program website, McDonald's will distribute 27 grants to teachers and teacher programs in Florida and southern Georgia that demonstrate needs in the following categories:

Arts activities

Education initiatives

COVID-19 relief-related efforts

Mentorship and empowerment programs

After-school programs

Community service

Sports activities

Technology

Eligibility requirements and information on how to nominate or apply can be found here. The deadline to apply is December 10. Winners will be announced in February 2022.