McDonald's seeks outstanding Florida teachers

McDonald's Golden Grants promotional image
Posted at 1:03 PM, Nov 15, 2021
McDonald's wants to award $100,000 in grant money to outstanding educators and organizations that further the inspiration of students.

According to the company's Golden Grants program website, McDonald's will distribute 27 grants to teachers and teacher programs in Florida and southern Georgia that demonstrate needs in the following categories:

  • Arts activities
  • Education initiatives
  • COVID-19 relief-related efforts
  • Mentorship and empowerment programs
  • After-school programs
  • Community service
  • Sports activities
  • Technology

Eligibility requirements and information on how to nominate or apply can be found here. The deadline to apply is December 10. Winners will be announced in February 2022.

