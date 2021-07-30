LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. —When Lehigh Acres Middle School students report for the first day of school on August 10th, they'll be showing up on a completely different campus. The district has moved the school out of its former building, which was cramped, into a new campus of multiple buildings nearby.
Lehigh Acres Middle School moves onto new campus
The school outgrew its old space
Posted at 9:13 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 21:15:57-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Florida Resources & InformationSearch for jobs in Southwest Florida via Indeed Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Florida Reemployment Assistance benefits CareerSource Southwest Florida
Submit Your Business
Are you hiring? Let us know.
About Us