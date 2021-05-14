Lee County teachers honored at 30th Annual Partners in Education- State of Our Schools Breakfast

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Friday, educators from the Lee County School District were recognized after a year that wasn't easy for anyone.

The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools in partnership with The School District of Lee County held the event at Broadway Palm Dinner Theater, an event that was completely

virtual last year.

During the school year, the foundation works closely with the school district and their teachers to raise money for student programs.

Marshall Bower, President of The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools told Fox 4, fundraising in a virtual world is never an easy task, but it doesn’t compare to the adjustments made by their teachers.

“Our theme this year is educators are our heroes, and that’s an understatement. this community and this country and indeed the whole world learned just how important teachers really are. once parents tried to be teachers at home they went, oh my goodness this isn’t as easy as one would think. what was a highlight for me is watching the success of our teachers, how they continuously engaged students and kept them learning," said Bower.

The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools tells me one of those changes they expect to see is students back in the classrooms.

