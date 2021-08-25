Lee County Superintendent Dr. Ken Savage to address COVID questions during a Facebook Live

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Savage will hold a Facebook live on Wednesday, August 25th at 12:00pm to address COVID questions and protocols for the 2021-2022 school year. Families can watch live at noon, or later at their convenience, on the District’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/schooldistrictofleecounty.

The superintendent and other District staff will give presentations on the mitigation efforts in Lee County schools, the protocols in place when positive cases are identified, and the impact COVID is having on this school year. At the end of the presentations, there will be time to answer the most pressing questions posed in the comment section of the Facebook Live. The district will provide answers to more in-depth answers at a later time.