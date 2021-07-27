Lee County Schools finalizing COVID-19 protocols ahead of the new school year

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Lee County School Board will talk about how COVID-19 will shape their classrooms starting on August 10th.

The district will put the finishing touches on their plan during a meeting Tuesday, but the district has said protocols may change throughout the year, depending on future mandates and guidance from medical professionals.

As for what will happen to students if they come into contact with someone with COVID-19, the District has said each school must have an isolation room available for any students with symptoms.

A lot of similar protocols from last year will be in place for the upcoming school year for students who are not fully vaccinated.

Students exposed to a positive case:



Unvaccinated: must quarantine for 10 days after the last date of exposure if no symptoms develop

Quarantine can be reduced to 7 days if student has a negative PCR test on day 6 or later, after exposure

Positive COVID test: Isolate and remain out of school for 10 days

Places like the gym and student lockers will be open, with the District saying high-frequency cleaning of all areas and buses will continue.

Students will still be required to maintain a safe social distance from each other, at certain points during the day. But this year, the Lee County School District said teachers will have the option to place students into groups.

To help limit the spread of germs, students are still encouraged to bring their own water bottles, to reduce the number of times they visit a water fountain.

The District has said hand sanitizer will be available throughout the school, but students are also encouraged to bring their own.

