Lee County Schools discontinuing Lee Home Connect learning model for the 2021-2022 school year

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Today, the Lee County School District announced it will discontinue the Lee Home Connect learning platform as officials prepare for what the 2021-22 school year will look like. This means no more classes via "Zoom" or other video platforms. The end of this program may be concerning for some families, but the school system will continue to offer its Lee Virtual School option.

Students currently enrolled in Lee Home Connect will automatically be transitioned back to face-to-face learning at the assigned brick and mortar school they attended prior to Lee Home Connect (with the exception of fifth and eighth-graders moving to middle or high school, who will be assigned to their school via the Student Enrollment process).

If this transition is acceptable, no action needs to be taken.

If you would like to enroll your child into Lee Virtual School for the fall of 2021, you must follow the Lee Virtual School enrollment process. Deadline to enroll is July 15, 2021.

Students currently enrolled in Lee Virtual School who signed up during the 2020-21 school year due to the pandemic, will automatically be transitioned back to face-to-face learning at their assigned brick and mortar school.

If this transition is acceptable, no action needs to be taken.

If you would like to continue in Lee Virtual School for the fall of 2021, you must follow the Lee Virtual School enrollment process. Deadline to enroll is July 15, 2021.

Students currently enrolled in Lee Virtual School who attended Lee Virtual School prior to the start of the 2020-2021, will remain in Lee Virtual School.

If you are a Lee Home Connect or Lee Virtual School family, you may receive a phone call from your child’s school to clarify the learning model transition for next school year.

While there have been improvements to public safety in relation to COVID-19, there is still uncertainty as to where we will stand by the start of the school year. Over the summer The School District of Lee County will continue to assess its health and safety processes and protocols with guidance from healthcare partners.