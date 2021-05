FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) held its Spring 2021 commencement ceremonies in person on April 30, at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

A total of 2,946 students earned their degrees, and more than 900 graduates were happy to participate in traditional commencement ceremonies after a year of virtual learning and socialization during the pandemic.

CONGRATULATIONS 2021 GRADUATES!