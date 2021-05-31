Elementary students helping feed families with a unique project in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — In Cape Coral, Mid Cape Global Academy is thinking outside the classroom and helping families in Southwest Florida.

The fourth grade class at Mid Cape Global Academy was delivering birthday boxes to families who may miss out on a traditional birthday celebration.

It’s a unique way to tackle the issues of poverty and hunger that many families face here in our own communities.

Mid Cape Global Academy tells me despite their students jumping through so many hoops this year because of COVID- 19, it's inspiring to see them thinking about others who may be struggling even more.

"I loved helping kids that maybe don’t have many things, and helping them to have a better birthday," said Sophia Perez, a fourth-grade student at Mid Cape Global Academy.

“I liked having a bunch of fun with my friends and making other people have a better birthday,” said Lily De La Torre, a fourth-grade student at Mid Cape Global Academy.

During the pandemic, social distancing and other limitations can make it difficult for classrooms to work together.

Especially when Lyle Fitzsimmons, a fourth-grade teacher at Mid Cape Global Academy says about 20 of their fourth-grade students are learning exclusively online.

He says the online students were in charge of coordinating the donation of supplies and students on campus put them together.

Each box contains all the ingredients for a birthday cake along with a handwritten card.

"There is a world past the lunchroom and there are people outside cape coral who may not get birthday parties at chuck e cheese or skyzone, they don’t have it as well as you do. people are suffering and people need things and to let them know that, that exists, and they can have a role in helping them, is fantastic,” said Fitzsimmons.

The United Way, a partner in the project, works with the Lee County School District to find families in the area that may not be able to afford a birthday celebration.

The non-profit covers four counties here in southwest Florida and says they are always looking for volunteers to help out in our community.

On Monday, Fox 4 was told some of the birthday boxes had already been delivered to a few families in need.

