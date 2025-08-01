Collier County School Board adopts tentative budget amid state funding delays

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County School Board members returned to session this week with the goal of adopting a tentative budget, but they're facing challenges due to delayed "counts" from the state.

Fox 4's Eric Lovelace breaks down the tentative budget:

Collier County School Board works to finalize budget amid state funding delays

"We typically get it in April, but we are now July 31st," said John Antonacci, Collier County's Chief Financial Officer.

Antonacci was referring to Florida's fourth "count," a projection of student enrollment that determines state funding allocations. While the district doesn't anticipate major changes, the delay has complicated their budget planning process.

"It was one of the many concerns we've had this budget season, whether it was federal funding being frozen on some grants," Antonacci said.

The district received good news last Friday when the Trump administration announced it would unfreeze federal education funds, bringing $8.1 million back to Collier County.

"We've all breathed a sigh of relief that we'd be getting those funds," Antonacci said.

The total tentative budget sits just above $1.6 billion, with $1.1 billion allocated directly for students. This represents $22,118 per student.

As part of the budget, the board approved a 0.9% millage rate, which is a decrease from the previous year.

"I wish thing's would stay level for funding, but things continue to increase," Antonacci said.

The final budget will be approved in September, but the tentative version allows the district to operate despite any potential changes from state or federal government.

