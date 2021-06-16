Clewiston principal who paddled student getting reappointed

CLEWISTON, Fla. — A Clewiston principal at the center of debate over paddling a student will keep her job.

RELATED: Central Elementary School principal under investigation for paddling student

Hendry County School Board members voted unanimously in favor of reappointing Melissa Carter as Central Elementary School principal.

RELATED: A Clewiston paddling incident is sparking conversations about corporal punishment

The States Attorney's Office released its review of an April incident, saying Carter did not break any laws when paddling a 6-year-old child.

RELATED: States Attorney's Office review finds no violation of law in Clewiston principal paddling student

The child's mother claimed she had not given permission for the paddling but later admitted to giving the okay and secretly recording the incident.

The States Attorney's Office says the mother actually request the school staff paddle her child.