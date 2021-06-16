Watch

Clewiston principal who paddled student getting reappointed

A Clewiston principal at the center of debate over paddling in the classroom will keep her job
Posted at 11:48 PM, Jun 15, 2021
CLEWISTON, Fla. — A Clewiston principal at the center of debate over paddling a student will keep her job.

Hendry County School Board members voted unanimously in favor of reappointing Melissa Carter as Central Elementary School principal.

The States Attorney's Office released its review of an April incident, saying Carter did not break any laws when paddling a 6-year-old child.

The child's mother claimed she had not given permission for the paddling but later admitted to giving the okay and secretly recording the incident.

The States Attorney's Office says the mother actually request the school staff paddle her child.

