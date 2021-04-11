Charlotte County Utilities Department seeking applicants for summer internship program

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Utilities Department is seeking applicants for its six-week summer internship program.
Applicants must be current high school students.
The paid internship program will give students hands-on experience while learning about water distribution, treatment facilities, and wastewater collection.
The program starts on Monday, June 14, and ends on Friday, July 23.
For information, contact Jodi Sullivan at 941-764-4508 or Jodi.Sullivan@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.