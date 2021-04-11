Watch

Rebound

Actions

Charlotte County Utilities Department seeking applicants for summer internship program

items.[0].image.alt
Charlotte County
Charlotte County
Posted at 1:48 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 13:48:16-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Utilities Department is seeking applicants for its six-week summer internship program.

Applicants must be current high school students.

The paid internship program will give students hands-on experience while learning about water distribution, treatment facilities, and wastewater collection.

The program starts on Monday, June 14, and ends on Friday, July 23.

For information, contact Jodi Sullivan at 941-764-4508 or Jodi.Sullivan@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Florida Resources & Information

Search for jobs in Southwest Florida via Indeed Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Florida Reemployment Assistance benefits CareerSource Southwest Florida
Submit Your Business
Are you hiring? Let us know.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku