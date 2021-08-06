SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — According to a letter that was sent to Southwest Florida parents, all Catholic schools in Southwest Florida will mandate masks for students and staff while indoors for the start of the school year.

The letter states the rule will be in place as long as the test positivity rate in that school's county is above 10 percent.

Currently all Southwest Florida counties are above 10% positivity, which means masks will be required indoors in all Catholic schools by students and staff.

More COVID-19 data for Southwest Florida can be found here: COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report:

The letter also states that when the positivity rate falls below 10%, masks will continue to be optional.