Book drive in Punta Gorda helping families in need prepare their children for Kindergarten

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — During the month of May, Copperfish Books and the Early Learning Coalition of Florida's Heartland (ELCFH) are collecting books that help families prepare their children for Kindergarten.

The drive is focused on titles that help children prepare socially and emotionally for school.

In Southwest Florida, with most of our schools on a path to reopening their classrooms, books collected will be given to families over the summer with plenty of time before school starts.

Beth Mueller, Early Care, and Education Specialist, ELCFH tells us families who read to their children help set them up for long-term success in the classroom.

“A lot of children aren’t in school right now because of COVID. Also, we want to start with early literacy because the earlier you start the better chance they have of reading at grade level by third grade and that's a very important goal for all children,” said Mueller.

On Wednesday, Copperfish Books told Fox 4 they have raised over $1,300.

People who want to participate can either purchase a book or give a cash donation.

Here is a list of approved books to purchase:

Miss Bindergarten Gets Ready for Kindergarten

We Don't Eat Our Classmates

The Pigeon Has to Go to School

Cat Dog Dog

Don't Worry, Little Crab

The Hungry Thing

Dog on a Frog

Duck in the Truck

The Gruffalo

Slinky Malinky

The Salamander Room

If

Elmer

Ten Black Dots

The Napping House

I love School

My Heart is Like a Zoo

The Color Monster Goes to School

Making Friends

Perfect Square

Creature ABC

Pugato

Itty-Bitty Kittycorn

Some professionals say the benefits also create confidence for children in the classroom, a place that can feel intimidating for young students.

Elizabeth M. Elliott, Director Educational Research Center for Child Development told Fox 4,

“But if you (student) hear the reading and go, I know those words, I know those numbers, I know those colors you have much more confidence and feel capable and that’s the one thing children need is the confidence, the self-esteem that I am ready to learn and the ability that I am capable of doing this and it's something that I recognize and I am familiar with,” said Elliott.