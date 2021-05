SOUTHWEST FLA. — The St. Matthew's House is working to keep people fed, hosting seven distribution events during the week of May 3rd.

Here's their distribution schedule:

May 4th

Fairway Bible Church, Naples 1 pm to 2 pm.

Wednesday

Immokalee Friendship House 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Thursday

Iglesia Pueblo de Dios Church, Naples 10 am to 12:00 pm.

Mount Olive AME Church 2 pm to 6 pm.

First Haitian Baptist Church, Naples 1 pm to 3 pm.