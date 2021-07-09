St. Matthew's House continuing to feed Southwest Florida

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — After Elsa caused many mobile food pantries to shut down this week, the St. Matthew's House has released it's food distribution schedule for the upcoming week.

Starting Saturday, members of St. Matthew's House will be handing out food at Next Level Church at the Dream Center located off of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Fort Myers. They'll be handing out food from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

As for the week of July 12, the organization will be at several locations in Fort Myers and Naples, handing out food to those in need.

Here's the schedule:

Monday, July 12th: Fort Myers Thrift Store, 3954 Broadway Fort Myers, FL 33901 3 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 15th: Iglesia Pueblo de Dios, 4400 Tamiami Trail E Naples, FL 34112 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Thursday, July 15th: First Haitian Baptist Church, 14600 Tamiami Trail E Naples, FL 34114 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.

Thursday, July 15th: Mount Olive A.M.E., 2754 Orange St Fort Myers, FL 33916 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.