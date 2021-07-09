Watch

Rebound

Actions

St. Matthew's House continuing to feed Southwest Florida

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of St. Matthew's House
St. Matthew's House logo
Posted at 3:09 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 15:09:33-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — After Elsa caused many mobile food pantries to shut down this week, the St. Matthew's House has released it's food distribution schedule for the upcoming week.

Starting Saturday, members of St. Matthew's House will be handing out food at Next Level Church at the Dream Center located off of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Fort Myers. They'll be handing out food from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

As for the week of July 12, the organization will be at several locations in Fort Myers and Naples, handing out food to those in need.

Here's the schedule:
Monday, July 12th: Fort Myers Thrift Store, 3954 Broadway Fort Myers, FL 33901 3 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 15th: Iglesia Pueblo de Dios, 4400 Tamiami Trail E Naples, FL 34112 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Thursday, July 15th: First Haitian Baptist Church, 14600 Tamiami Trail E Naples, FL 34114 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.

Thursday, July 15th: Mount Olive A.M.E., 2754 Orange St Fort Myers, FL 33916 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Florida Resources & Information

Search for jobs in Southwest Florida via Indeed Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Florida Reemployment Assistance benefits CareerSource Southwest Florida
Submit Your Business
Are you hiring? Let us know.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku