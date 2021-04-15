Spa owner discovers purpose in making people feel better

NAPLES, Fla — It didn’t take long for Destiny Perez to realize, that leaving a career in finance to start her own spa in Naples would have such an impact on the way she looked at her work.

“At the end of the day it’s so healing to restore [a customer’s] sense of self,” Destiny says. "I have been through so much, I just want to help women feel beautiful again."

Destiny’s story is the newest episode of SWFL Reinvented: Moving Forward. Every Thursday, Fox 4 Morning News Anchor, Chris Shaw, introduces you to a new small business owner. All of them have changed the course of their lives and taken a chance to start a business. We tell you their story and follow their journey to get the business off the ground.

Destiny put all her money into opening her spa, Beauteous Aesthetics. And then the pandemic hit.

“So I was just virtual and I had to leverage that,” Destiny says. “I did virtual facials, because I have that available, as well as drop shipping. That has been, I think, what has helped the skin car industry period. That sense that, there’s still skin care and we can have it come to your door.”

It was enough to get her through 2020. Now her spa is open and what happens next will be crucial to her success.

"I’m still really new and I recognize that. But I’m hungry and thirsty for knowledge and I can’t wait to learn so much more."

We’ll track her progress and tell you her reinvention story, in May.