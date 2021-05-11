School District’s Inaugural Workforce Signing Day on May 13

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Lee County is co-hosting the inaugural Workforce Signing Day on May 13, for students starting their careers after graduation. About 20 high school seniors will accept job offers from several local employers.

“This event would not be possible without business and community members, such as Bill Daubmann of MY Shower Door, who believe in the power of workforce-ready students,” says Rita Davis, Director of Adult and Career Education. “We will honor and celebrate graduating seniors who are entering the workforce.”

MY Shower Door is holding the ceremony at its offices in Fort Myers. Each student will be individually recognized at the ceremony for their decision to enter the workforce and the offer they have received to begin working. Social distancing will be observed and masks required.

Workforce Signing Day is co-hosted by the School District of Lee County, MY Shower Door, SWFL, Inc., and the Lee County Economic Development Office.

Workforce Signing Day 2021 is an invitation only event.