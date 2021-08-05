Salvation Army holds "Stuff the Bus" school supply drive for kids in need

The Salvation Army of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties is holding a "Stuff the Bus" drive with Walmart to get school supplies to kids in need for the upcoming school year.

With the pandemic impacting so many lives over the last year, it said the need for this school year is even greater.

The Salvation Army said one in five families have to choose between buying school supplies or putting food on the table.

“Parents are always having to decide what are necessities for survival, and most of that time, it's things like housing, electricity, and food. And we don’t want the parents to have to suffer through this. They can just come here and get the items that their kids need to have an education. A better education," Lt. Sarah Taylor of the Salvation Army of Lee, Hendry & Glades Counties said.

If your child needs school supplies, you can stop by one of these Salvation Army locations next week:



2400 Edison Ave, Fort Myers

25 Homestead Rd N #42a, Lehigh Acres

26820 Old U.S. 41, Bonita Springs

"If a parent is a need or a child is in need, they can come to our Center of Hope to get signed up through our Social Services, and then we can provide them with the items we have that we can give to them," Lt. Taylor said.

To donate supplies, click here.