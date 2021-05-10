Residents living at The Atrium at Liberty Park reflect on motherhood

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Elizabeth Clements has one daughter, who is her entire world.

“I’m happy that I was a mother because I would have nobody right now if it wasn’t for her being here. Right now all of my family, everybody is in Ireland there is nobody in America but me. All my brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, they are all in Ireland, so she’s the only one I have here. ” said Elizabeth Clements

Margaret McKeone has 5 kids, who all share space in her heart.

“Having 5 children at home and having a full-time job made me very aware of what was expected of me. I’m the caretaker, I was then and I still feel like they allow me to have some type of influence in what they do,” said Margaret Mckeone.

Both mothers now living with an empty nest, say the year-long pandemic has made it so much harder being without their children, on Mother’s Day.

“This year is the first that I have never seen her on Mother’s Day, my first year because we were always together all the time,” said Clements.

“It was almost impossible to make yourself feel good about Mother’s Day. There was sadness on the phone and I couldn’t get to see the babies,” said Mckeone.

However, the love of their children touched their hearts from thousands of miles away.

“I do miss seeing my daughter it was different but I enjoyed it today,” said Clements.

“I got cards and letters and phone calls and flowers and what was done for us here were just so special,” said Mckeone.

Clements and Mckeone telling Fox 4 no matter how far they are, the memories and love for their kids will persist every day and not just on Mother’s Day.

“So I’m happy about that, that I was a mother because it would be a lonely life without my daughter,” said Clements.

“It's special, it means something it's not just another day. It’s a day of remembrance of some good times and some hard, but I took back and thought you are really blessed,” said Mckeone.

