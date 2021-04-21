Regal Cinemas ready to welcome back customers in Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Movie-goers in Southwest Florida can already smell the popcorn after Regal Cinemas announced several of their local theaters will reopen, starting this Friday, April 23.

Bell Tower theater in Fort Myers is set to open its doors this Friday and customers can purchase tickets in advance on their website.

According to the American movie theater chain's site, these theaters will open on 5/7:



Regal Gulf Coast & IMAX- Fort Myers Regal Naples 4DX & IMAX- Naples Regal Town Center- Port Charlotte

As theaters continue to reopen, Regal Cinemas says their customer's safety is their focus.

Face coverings will be required at all times, only to be removed while eating or drinking.

Along with purchasing tickets in advance, Regal says customers can also buy their concession stand favorites using their app when in-theater.

Every other register will be closed to ensure social distancing and locations with bars will remain open for walk-up service only.

Inside the auditoriums, Regal says capacities will be reduced by 50 percent. Groups will be separated by two empty seats and group size will only be limited where required by state or county mandate.

Regal advises all of their customers to do their part in keeping everyone safe. If a guest has purchased a ticket but has experienced symptoms related to COVID-19, Regal says they may request a refund online.