PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Punta Gorda Police Department is hiring dispatchers to take 911 calls for both the police and fire department.

The department says previous experience isn't required and is looking for candidates who have good communication skills, are able to multi-task and remain calm under pressure.

Applications are due Tuesday, Aug. 24, and testing for the position will be held on Monday, Aug. 30 at 9 a.m.

