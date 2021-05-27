Port Charlotte High Schools celebrate graduation in-person

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Tonight kicks off graduation week for high school seniors in Charlotte County. But it was much different than last year. Each student got four tickets each for an in-person ceremony. Jane Monreal went to Charlotte Sports Park as the celebrations kicked off.

It’s been a welcome change since last year‘s virtual graduation ceremonies. Logistically, it was a challenge to coordinate, as the school district monitored the ever-changing CDC and state recommendations. But if tonight was any indication, it’s been worth it.

Tonight’s graduation ceremony truly one of pomp and circumstance. And with the first pitch thrown out, the first commencement ceremony got underway at Charlotte Sports Park with the Class of 2021!

Port Charlotte Pirates kicking off - or, marching in - this week’s high school graduations in Charlotte County and getting that much closer to resembling pre-pandemic standards.

“At first he was chaotic we didn’t know if we’re going to go online or in person. A little crazy,” said Savanna Pulliam, a graduating senior.

Friends and families gathered at the spring training field for the Tampa Bay Rays, to hear remarks from teachers and students alike, and see the more than 350 seniors walk across the stage.

“Thanks to the collaboration of all three principles and my superintendent we were able to put on this event for all of our students in public schools in Charlotte County," said Dr. Paul Curtis, Assistant Principal for Port Charlotte High School.

Despite the challenges students faced having to learn at home, the students we spoke with say, they never quit.

“We adjusted really well. We haven’t had the opportunities a lot of students like gone through, so it’s a huge accomplishment to a lot of us,” said Asia Dailey, a graduating senior.

The young adults excited about tonight, but with an eye on the near future.

“I am going to UCF. I have two weeks off, but I’m going to summer school,” said Savanna Pulliam, who is also graduating tonight.

In Port Charlotte, Jane Monreal FOX 4 News