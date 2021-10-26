Parents remain hesitant of Pfizer vaccine for children after FDA committee gives stamp of approval

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, The Food and Drug Administration key vaccine advisory committee endorsed Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11 years old.

Ali Hopper, whose children are 5 and 6 years old still has a lot of questions when it comes to the vaccine.

“Which vaccine provides the most protection? How many doses? Are there boosters required? Are you fully vaccinated after two? Are you fully vaccinated after two and a booster?" said Hopper.

Pfizer’s recommendation by the FDA means parents whose children are older than four, could start getting vaccinated before their school’s Thanksgiving break.

“We look at the kids and we are saying, oh they might be able to get a vaccine, or they will get a vaccine. Well, first of all, is it going to be mandated to get the vaccine or will they give the parents a choice?” said Sandra Jimenez, whose grandchildren are students in Sarasota County.

Up to this point, the state of Florida has made it illegal for schools to require students to get the COVID vaccine, while on the other hand, some businesses have required their employees to get the shot.

“We can only assume that the kids would also be treated the same way,” said Jimenez.

Health experts say the doses for children will be about 1/3 of the amount given to adults.

The Center’s for Disease Control and Prevention has said so far, side-effects for children run very similar to adults, such as headaches, body chills, and fever.

Hopper says there needs to be more information than just approval from the FDA.

“At the end of the day, regardless of whose stamp of approval, the only stamp of approval is the parents, stamp of approval,” she said.

The FDA still has to give full agency approval for the shots along with clearance from the CDC.

Health experts say if families do plan to get their child vaccinated, it’s good to speak with a pediatrician now, so parents are ready when it becomes available.