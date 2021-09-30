No Other Choice: Patient says he got the COVID vaccine after being told he needed it to receive treatment

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. —

William Caetano says he never wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, he said after an initial visit to a therapist's office in Port Charlotte, he felt the pressure.

“They set me up an appointment for October 4 and I said, okay thank you, and then as I’m getting ready to leave... oh, by the way, do you have your vaccination card? I said no, and she goes oh you can’t see the doctor he won’t see you unless you have your vaccination card,” said Caetano.

Fox 4 reached out to the doctor's office Caetano had visited.

They say they would not give a comment at this time.

Caetano says he thinks providing proof of a COVID-19 vaccine will continue to become more popular.

This comes as the NCH Health Care System in Collier County said September 30th is the deadline for all of their employees to get the vaccine.

Here is a statement they sent to Fox 4:

With today, September 30th, 2021, being the last day for NCH staff to become compliant with our COVID vaccine requirement, we have a flurry of activity among those employees who are still in the process of submitting verification of their vaccine status or submitting approved exemptions. Employees have until the close of business today to submit verification.



Once we have had a chance to review all the submissions that are coming in, we will be providing accurate figures of how many of our staff are compliant with our policy in a press statement tomorrow afternoon.

NCH Healthcare System

“By the time I got home, I said, well... I have got to do this, it’s the only way I am going to see him (therapist). So now I'm stuck with a shot that I didn’t really want,” said Caetano.

He says he received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, saying it's the one thing that was standing between him and the healthcare he needs.

“Finding a psychiatrist in the little area that I live in, is not easy. and I’ve been bounced around too many times,” said Caetano.

Moving forward Caetano says he is unsure if he will get the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, but says it should be up to each person to decide whether or not they get the shot.

“It's up to them, you either trust the scientists or you trust the politicians,” he said.

