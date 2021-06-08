New Florida law allows grade school students to be held back

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new Florida law signed by Governor Ron Desantis may allow some parents to hold back their children for academic reasons.

The law says that parents whose students are in K-5 can submit the request in writing to their school's principal for the 2021-2022 school year.

Parents will need to have the request submitted by June 30 and then approved by their principal.

Since the pandemic, students struggling in the classroom have been seen at schools across the country.

In one study, by the Northwest Evaluation Association,

data from over 4 million students from this past fall revealed that in math, students in 3-8th grade scored 5 to 10 percentile points lower than the pre-Covid performance by the same grade.

The law signed by DeSantis focuses on the fact that parents will need to give specific details that support holding their child back for academic reasons.

During the decision process, the student's principal and their teachers will talk about the request, and come up with a decision.