NCH is in urgent need of blood

NAPLES, Fla. — The NCH Community Blood Center is in urgent need of O negative blood. Each pint of donated blood can save three lives!

Located inside NCH North Naples Hospital at 11190 Health Park Blvd. in Naples, the NCH Community Blood Center is open 8am-4pm on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays. No appointment is necessary. Photo ID and face masks are required.

For more information and a list of weekend blood drives coming to a location near you, visit https://www.nchmd.org/services/all-services/blood-center.