Movers in Southwest Florida are seeing business increase

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ricardo Burgos says moving isn’t easy, even for a professional mover like himself.

“You might think it’s simple but it’s time-consuming. It’s a constant call, it’s a constant demand and we are here to provide it,” said Ricardo Burgos, Owner, and Operator of SGL Moving LLC

Burgos says being a small business owner he is trying to keep up the flood of people moving in and out of Southwest Florida.

“With the pandemic, we’re assuming everyone from around the country is moving here to Florida people are moving from one location to another. I’ve seen people downgrading, I've seen people upgrading, I’ve seen people buying certain pieces of furniture,” said Burgos.

Jordan Grimm Owner of Hands On Deck Moving agrees saying the demand for movers is high right now.

“Non-stop calls. You’re getting people calling you probably, 8 people a day, like hey are you available this day, are you available that day? A lot of people are coming from the New York area, California area, so something is going on up there to bring them down here,” said Jordan Grimm, Owner, and Operator of Hands On Deck Moving LLC.

Grimm says he thinks the increase in demand for movers has a lot to do with the booming housing market.

“Real estate is going crazy you can’t keep a house on the market for more than a day. People are paying cash, full price, right off rip. I see there’s a lot of great opportunities for people to come down here and invest into homes,” said Grimm.

However the toughest part for both Grimm and Burgos is not only keeping up with the demand but finding great workers to help get the job done.

“Especially when it comes to this business, we are dealing with people's personal property, we are in their homes,” said Burgos.

“You have to get the employees, you have to get the people in here and the only way nowadays is just to pay them,” said Grimm.

Thankful to be employed right now both men are just trying to keep things moving.

“It’s tough because you want to get as much business as possible, but you also want to make sure you are doing the best job as possible you don’t want to overbook and mess people's belongings up,” said Grimm.

“When they see that you are reliable, when they see that can call this guy and he will figure it out and take care of it, they’re going to go that way,” said Burgos.

