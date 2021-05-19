Watch

Masks and social distancing still required during in-person court proceedings

Posted at 11:43 PM, May 18, 2021
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Mask are no longer required to enter courthouses; however, face masks covering the nose and mouth are required for everyone during in-person court proceedings within the 20th Circuit, with no exceptions.

Social distancing is also still required inside the courtrooms and jury assembly rooms.

Any person may voluntarily choose to wear a face mask in a public common area or courthouses when not attending an in-person court proceeding.

If a visitor requests a face mask one will be provided at no cost.

Social distancing measures are no longer required in public common areas, hallways, elevators, restrooms, etc. within the 20th Circuit.

While the Circuit still remains in Phase Two of operations, the amended order also suspends all health and safety screening measures at courthouse entrances, including required temperature checks.

Remote technology is strongly encouraged and will still be used as an alternative to in-person proceedings to limit and minimize person-to-person contact. Live-streaming services will still be provided.

For in-person hearings, the only persons allowed in the courtrooms are parties, attorneys, victims, witnesses, court reporter, court interpreter, court/clerk/sheriff personnel whose presence is essential (including case managers, deputy clerks and bailiffs) and the media, subject to the approval of the presiding judge and subject to all available social distancing methods.

