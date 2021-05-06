Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program available for electric bills in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Human Services Department is accepting applications for assistance with electric bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is supported by the Department of Economic Opportunity as part of an award totaling $579,818 with 0% financed from non-governmental sources.

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance is available once in a 12-month period to eligible households based on monthly gross income, to help off-set the cost of home energy. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, or until all funds are expended.

Low-Income Home Energy CRISIS Assistance may also be available to households with the power off, a past due bill, final notice or security deposit. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, or until all funds are expended.

Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program, sponsored by the Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of SW Florida and administered by Charlotte County Human Services, may have funds available for those households with at least one member 60 years of age or older and a past due energy bill.

Don’t wait for a final notice from FPL. Apply and complete the application online at https://www.charlottecountyfl.gov/ – in the Community Menu click “Help Paying Bills.”

For questions or assistance with the application, please contact Charlotte County Human Services at 941-833-6500.