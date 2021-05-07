Los Mariachis Mexican Bar and Grill elated to celebrate Cinco De Mayo at full capacity

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Cinco De Mayo looks a lot different this year for the Los Mariachis Bar and Grill in Port Charlotte.

“So last year like I said, we were only at 25 % so we were only at so much capacity but this year like I said, were at 100% and ready to sell margaritas,” said Neftaly Flores, Assistant General Manager of Los Mariachis Bar and Grill.

With the sound of Mariachi music blaring on the loudspeaker and the smell of sizzling fajitas filling the air, Neftaly Flores says it's comforting the see the community enjoy a culture he loves.

“My stepfather being from Michoacan, Mexico and my mother being from Guerrero, Mexico, we decided to try and take our chance and make a Mexican restaurant here. So to see the locals enjoying the food it’s just an honor, we’re grateful for having them in our restaurant,” said Flores.

As many people continue to get vaccinated, customers fill the seats while waiters and waitresses fly by with dishes. Flores says, his family and staff are happy to see Cinco De Mayo celebrated this year, the way it should be.

“Well with the vaccine coming out, I’ve gotten numerous cliental coming out telling me, yeah I haven’t been out since the vaccine, so this is their first time coming out back out. We get a lot of customers telling us they love it here and they are glad that everything is going back to normal,” said Flores