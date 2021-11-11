Lee Health sending out deadline for employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health has released the deadline for their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, mandated by the federal government.

When Fox 4 asked the healthcare system about the requirement, they released this statement.

Lee Health is reviewing the CMS vaccine regulations to ensure we are in compliance by the federally-mandated deadlines. We have communicated the deadlines to employees. Lee Health

Lee Health says the deadline for employees to get the first dose is by December 5. The deadline for their second dose will be Jan. 4.

